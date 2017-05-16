Find Your Polling Place Today: Here's The List
Today is Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania . The Montgomery County Voter Services Department reports that hundreds of polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. so those registered to vote can cast ballots for primary candidates in several local elections, including those for school boards and municipal governments.
