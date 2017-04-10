Sheriff's Deputy overcomes Iraq wound...

Sheriff's Deputy overcomes Iraq wounds to serve public again

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

A former Marine brought an exemplary background with him when he applied for a position as a Chester County deputy sheriff in 2014. Both the credentials and demeanor of Mike Sarro, 37, an award-winning, 2013 graduate of the Delaware County Police Academy, prompted praise that was followed by a dramatic, short-lived pause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr 1 Democrappy 2
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '17 lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb '17 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16) Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC