Right Lane Closures Coming On Route 100

3 hrs ago

Work by crews to clean inlets and flush pipes is expected to create travel delays next week across portions of Pottstown borough, and Upper Pottsgrove and Douglass townships, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. The highway maintenance operations will involve what PennDOT described as "intermittent right lane closures" scheduled to occur Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily on southbound Route 100 between Route 73 in Gilbertsville and U.S. Route 422 in the borough.

