Pottsgrove Gets Its 'Fight Cancer!' Groove On

The official numbers are in, reported Tuesday night to the Pottsgrove Board of School Directors by board student representative and senior Maya Stehle. This year's Pottsgrove High School Mini-THONA fund-raiser, held during overnight hours between last Friday and Saturday in the gym, collected $6,435 to benefit the Four Diamonds program for PennState Health Children's Hospital to conquer childhood cancers.

