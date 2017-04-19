Local Applebee's Owner Wins State Award

Local Applebee's Owner Wins State Award

Wednesday Apr 19

The company that owns and operates Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Pottstown and Royersford, and 54 others across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, has received the 2017 Restaurant Neighbor Award for charitable and philanthropic work from the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. The Rose Group , headquartered in Newtown PA, was one of four state winners in the category honored by the association during an April 4 dinner in Harrisburg.

Pottstown, PA

