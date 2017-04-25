Liquor Fee Cash Sent To Upper, West P...

Liquor Fee Cash Sent To Upper, West Pottsgrove

Tuesday Apr 25

Nine western Montgomery County municipalities received a share of more than $2 million paid Monday in liquor license fees collected from restaurants, clubs and hotels across the state during the past five months by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board . Upper and West Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence and New Hanover townships, and the boroughs of Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Trappe all received checks, the board said .

Pottstown, PA

