Liquor Fee Cash Sent To Upper, West Pottsgrove

Nine western Montgomery County municipalities received a share of more than $2 million paid Monday in liquor license fees collected from restaurants, clubs and hotels across the state during the past five months by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board . Upper and West Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence and New Hanover townships, and the boroughs of Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Trappe all received checks, the board said .

