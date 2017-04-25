Liquor Fee Cash Sent To Upper, West Pottsgrove
Nine western Montgomery County municipalities received a share of more than $2 million paid Monday in liquor license fees collected from restaurants, clubs and hotels across the state during the past five months by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board . Upper and West Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence and New Hanover townships, and the boroughs of Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Trappe all received checks, the board said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC