Historical Society Sets Open House This Sunday

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

This month's open house of the Lower Pottsgrove Historical Society is scheduled for Sunday from 2-4 p.m., as its members throw wide to the public the doors of their museum inside the former Sanatoga Union Sunday School chapel, 2341 E. High St., Pottstown PA. "Come on by and see the many old photographs we have and all of the memorabilia and artifacts from the early days of Lower Pottsgrove Township," the society website added .

