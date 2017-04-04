Fire House Signage, And Some Soulful Soups

The new, double-sided community bulletin board digital sign installed last month outside the Sanatoga Fire Company firehouse, 2222 E. High St., drew good reviews Monday night from the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners. Board member Ray Lopez, whose insistence last year on including the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill companies in the list of township entities allowed to easily erect such signs, called it attractive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.