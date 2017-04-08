Fire Companies Race Friday To Stowe 3-Alarmer
Firefighters from Sanatoga, Upper Pottsgrove and 10 other companies and first responder units joined West End Fire Company volunteers in battling a three-alarm blaze initially reported Friday at 4:41 a.m. at Universal Concrete Products, 400 Old Reading Pike . The company, a fixture in Pottstown for decades, manufactures architectural and structural precast items for construction uses.
