File Your Tax Return By Today, Earn Local Treat
Today is the deadline to file 2016 federal and state income tax returns. Few people are likely to celebrate what's dubbed as "Tax Day," but here's one reason: restaurants in western Montgomery County plan to offer selected freebies, sales, and sweet deals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC