Easter Egg Hunt in Chester Co. Canceled for 'Unruly Crowds'

One of the Easter holiday's most kid-friendly festivities, the egg hunt, has been canceled in one Chester County town for an unusual reason: unruly crowds. The annual Easter egg hunt at Norco Fire Company in the South Pottstown section of North Coventry won't be held this year, officials announced in a Facebook post.

