Dispose Of Unwanted Drugs During Take-Back

Friday Apr 28

Police departments in Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Limerick, Royersford , and elsewhere are joining with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the county Police Chiefs Association in promoting another drug "Take-Back Day" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a variety of area locations. In Lower Pottsgrove, according to police, the Take-Back Day will be held at the Sanatoga Fire Company fire house, 2222 E. High St. The drug disposal program, part of a national effort, provides a safe way for area residents to dispose of unwanted, unneeded and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

