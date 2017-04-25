Colonial Mayfair Part Of Pottstown Celebrations

The annual Colonial Mayfair presented by Pottsgrove Manor, a celebration of spring's arrival with familiy activities, a magic show, silhouette artist, puppet shows, living history demonstrations, and crafts is scheduled to be held May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 100 W. King St. The event is free and open to the public, although a $2 per person donation will be gratefully accepted.

