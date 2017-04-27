Choose A Free Ride, Exercise, And See The Sights

Choose A Free Ride, Exercise, And See...

Thursday Apr 27

Bike Pottstown , which allows anyone to borrow a safe and well-equipped bicycle and use it to cruise around the borough and beyond, has opened a third bike-sharing location at the Manatawny Green miniature golf course , 67 W. High St., Pottstown, its blog reported .

