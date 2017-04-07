All That Water Had No Place To Go But Up
Heavy rains throughout Thursday across the Greater Pottstown area significantly raised local water levels and caused flooding of Sanatoga Creek in Lower Pottsgrove. Poor drainage also led to localized ponding on adjacent North Sanatoga Road.
