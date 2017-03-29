West, Upper Pottsgroves Win Sewer Grant Money

West Pottstown and Upper Pottsgrove townships have been awarded a combined total of $411,000 in state grants to solve problems with faulty sewer lines, their state legislative representatives - 24th District Sen. Bob Mensch and 147th District Rep. Marcy Toepel - announced Thursday . The funding is being made available through the Commonwealth Financing Authority Small Water and Sewer Program, the pair said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.