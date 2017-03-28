Tuesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post
County Alters Swamp Creek Greenway Plan Montgomery County's proposal to create a greenway and trail through portions of Limerick and New Hanover, just north of Lower Pottsgrove, reportedly has been revised and will be the subject of a Thursday meeting in Zieglerville. Veterans Should Beware Of Benefit 'Fees' Veterans and their families should never have to pay for help to claim their benefits, state Rep. Marcy Toepel - whose 147th House District includes West and Upper Pottsgrove - said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Sat
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC