Thursday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Pottsgrove STEAM Expo Marks Its 5th Year Popular exhibits of educational technology, dazzling artwork, and student creativity all will be on display for a fifth consecutive year the night of March 23 at Pottsgrove High School. Shrek Stomps March 16-18 Into Pottsgrove MS His ears look a little strange, but his heart is full of gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.