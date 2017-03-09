Shrek Stomps March 16-18 Into Pottsgr...

Shrek Stomps March 16-18 Into Pottsgrove MS

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

The Pottsgrove Middle School production of "Shrek, The Musical," arrives March 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. nightly on the stage of its auditorium at 1351 N. Hanover St., Pottstown. The musical is based on the popular Dreamworks movie, and those involved promise it will be fun for the entire family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

