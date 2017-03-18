Saturday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Saturday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Arrest Made In March 3 Hit-And-Run Death Montgomery County and Pottstown investigators on Friday arrested a Gilbertsville man and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, following a March 3 accident on Route 100 at Shoemaker Road. 422 Commuter Relief, Sometime In The Future Around Town for Saturday: Studies and dreams move forward for the King of Prussia Rail project; an area reviewer raves about the American Treasure Tour in Oaks; and big smiles during Grandparents Day in Lower Pottsgrove.

