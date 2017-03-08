Report Cites High School Marijuana Po...

Report Cites High School Marijuana Possession

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A Pottsgrove High School student who was found to be carrying a "small amount of marijuana" on school property was cited for narcotics possession sometime during the 18 days of February that classes were in session there, according to a monthly report of the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department 's school resource officer . It was received Monday by the township Board of Commissioners.

