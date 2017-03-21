Preparing To Plant Minds, And Future Blossoms
Pottsgrove High School students interested in attending Montgomery County Community College - either after they graduate this June, or as underclassmen scheduled for dual-enrollment credit next year - took placement tests Monday morning during one of two sessions at the school library, Principal Dr. Bill Ziegler said . Dual enrollment allows seniors to attend college-level courses, for which they receive both high school and college credit.
