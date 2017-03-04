Pedestrian struck and killed in Pottstown hit-and-run
Police say 24-year-old Donald Purnell was walking to his job at Wendys when he was struck twice on Route 100 South. It happened at 7:54 p.m. near Shoemaker Road Police have identified the man struck and killed Friday night in Pottstown, as they continue to search for one of two drivers involved.
