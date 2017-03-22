ObamaCare Rally Planned Thursday In P...

ObamaCare Rally Planned Thursday In Pottstown

Wednesday

A group opposing plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act said it will stage a rally Thursday outside the Pottstown Regional Public Library on East High Street Thursday marks the seventh anniversary of the 2010 pen-stroke wielded by President Barack Obama to sign the Affordable Care Act into law. Also Thursday, the House of Representatives intends to vote on what's characterized as a bill to "repeal and replace" the act, according to CNN .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Pottstown, PA

