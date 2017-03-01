Limited Edition McDonald's Shamrock Shake Straws Gone in Minutes
The McDonald's near Danville was the only one in Pennsylvania to give away limited edition, high-tech shamrock shake straws. They were handed out beginning at 5 a.m. One man got in line at 9:30 p.m. the night before.
