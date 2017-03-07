Honored Township Officer Heeded Sixth Sense
Lower Pottsgrove Police Ofc. Scott Burnick's sixth sense - that feeling law enforcers get when something "just isn't right," according to department Chief Michael Foltz - served him well last month as he apprehended a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in Pottstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
