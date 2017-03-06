Honor Choir Performs At Church Coffee...

Honor Choir Performs At Church Coffee House

The annual Coffee House Cabaret held Feb. 25 at the First Presbyterian Church of Pottstown, 750 N. Evans St., in part featured performances by members of the Honor Choir of the Music Studio of Patricia Keith , with locations in Douglassville and Boyertown. The group offered this rendition of "Exhilaration Is The Breeze."

