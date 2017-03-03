Guilty Plea Entered In Lower Pottsgrove Case

"A 72-year-old Allentown man has admitted he attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a Lower Pottsgrove police officer by striking him with his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop," according to The Mercury newspaper. In a published story, Mercury reporter Carl Hessler Jr. wrote that Dennis Lee Neulin, whose last known address was in the 400 block of South 25th Street, Allentown, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Court on Wednesday to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an April 16, 2015, "traffic altercation that began at High Street and Sunnyside Avenue in Lower Pottsgrove."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.