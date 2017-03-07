Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Robbery O...

Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Robbery Outside Bar

A 28-year-old Lower Pottsgrove woman has admitted to conspiring during August 2016 with a Pottstown man to rob another man at gunpoint outside a West Pottsgrove bar, The Mercury newspaper reported Monday . Mercury staffer Carl Hessler Jr. wrote that Latia Lofton, of the 100 block of North Pleasantview Road, pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Court to felony charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the incident outside the China Bar, 1506 W. High St., West Pottsgrove.

