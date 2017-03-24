Friday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Litigation A Topic At School Board Exec Session Litigation and personnel were topics privately discussed March 16 by the Pottsgrove Board of School Directors, President Matt Alexander said. Center Celebrates Completion With Open House A public open house to show off the new Moser Road, Pottstown, home of the TriCounty Active Adult Center is scheduled for April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Montgomery County's Latest Emergency Dispatches Did you just hear a siren? It could be the police, emergency medical service personnel, or fire companies being dispatched by Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.