Exclusive Hill School fights perception, and Pottstown's economic challenges
A remnant of the halcyon days of a town that once forged steel for the Golden Gate Bridge, with its manicured walls, stately buildings, and stained-glass windows, the Hill School -- whose alumni include Donald Trump Jr., Gov. Wolf, and moviemaker Oliver Stone -- is an anomaly in Pottstown. While the town has struggled economically and has some of the region's highest property-tax rates, enrollment at the Hill, where the $55,665 annual cost for tuition and board fees is $10,000 higher than the borough's median household income, has reached an all-time high.
