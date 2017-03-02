Chemical Lab Incident Evacuates 'Grove High

A chemical reaction "that sent a smoke plume" across a laboratory Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. in Pottsgrove High School set off fire alarms there and prompted the building to be temporarily evacuated, Pottsgrove School District officials reported. Two students, neither of whom were identified, received medical attention and were taken to Pottstown Memorial Medical Center "for precautionary measures," the district said.

