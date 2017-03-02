Chemical Lab Incident Evacuates 'Grove High
A chemical reaction "that sent a smoke plume" across a laboratory Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. in Pottsgrove High School set off fire alarms there and prompted the building to be temporarily evacuated, Pottsgrove School District officials reported. Two students, neither of whom were identified, received medical attention and were taken to Pottstown Memorial Medical Center "for precautionary measures," the district said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb 27
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb 18
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC