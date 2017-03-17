Arrest Made In March 3 Hit-And-Run Death

A 28-year-old Gilbertsville man has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and related charges in the March 3 night-time hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was crossing Route 100 at Shoemaker Road while on his way to work at a nearby fast-food restaurant, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office . County detectives and the Pottstown Police Department, who investigated the fatality during the past two weeks, brought charges Friday morning charges against Adam Timbario .

