Active Adults On The Move Now, Settled Soon

Thursday

There's happiness and a sense of relief among members of the TriCounty Active Adult Center , because its new digs at 288 Moser Rd., Pottstown, will officially open March 31 from noon to 4 p.m. The center, which for an extensive period has operated out of Berean Bible Church in Sanatoga while the new Moser Road site was being renovated, is closed this week as it completes its move, the latest newsletter reported. The building is "in its almost-final state," Executive Director Brian Parkes said.

