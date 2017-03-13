422 Bridge Work Due In Sanatoga During 2018

The next bridge replacement project on U.S. Route 422 - following ones already under way between the highway's Armand Hammer Boulevard and Route 724 exits, as well as in Stowe - is scheduled to be the heart of Lower Pottsgrove, township Manager Ed Wagner told the Board of Commissioners last week. In 2018, Wagner said, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to start work on the 422 span towering over South Sanatoga Road .

