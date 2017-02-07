Tuesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Aldi US, the discount food retailer that already operates a store in Lower Pottsgrove, is on track to open another this spring in the Limerick Crossing Shopping Center on West Ridge Pike. Trial Opens In 2012 Student Crash Death Case Opening arguments were heard Monday in Montgomery County court in the case of a man whose "reckless" conduct, prosecutors allege, caused the death of 16-year-old student Timothy Paciello in Lower Pottsgrove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.