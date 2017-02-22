Township Receives Medical Pot Farm Request

Add Lower Pottsgrove to the list of places where medical marijuana entrepreneurs hope they are allowed to grow their legalized product for eventual sale in a variety of forms to those given state permission to buy it. A limited partnership company named LPAL LP is scheduled Thursday night to propose to the township Board of Commissioners its plans to create a medical marijuana facility at 125 Porter Rd., according to an advance copy of the meeting agenda now available for download from the township website .

