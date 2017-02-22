Township Receives Medical Pot Farm Re...

Township Receives Medical Pot Farm Request

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Add Lower Pottsgrove to the list of places where medical marijuana entrepreneurs hope they are allowed to grow their legalized product for eventual sale in a variety of forms to those given state permission to buy it. A limited partnership company named LPAL LP is scheduled Thursday night to propose to the township Board of Commissioners its plans to create a medical marijuana facility at 125 Porter Rd., according to an advance copy of the meeting agenda now available for download from the township website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb 18 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC