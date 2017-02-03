Township Police Arrest Man For Trespass, Prowling

A Pottstown man, who Upper Pottsgrove Township police allege made late-night and early-morning excursions through and around private properties in the Turnberry Farms housing community since late January, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts each of trespassing, and loitering and prowling, their press release reported . Michael A. Fitzsimmons, 32, a resident of the 1200 block of North Hanover Road in Pottstown, was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Justice Maurice Saylor, failed to post a cash bail, and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville PA.

