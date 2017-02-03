Township Police Arrest Man For Trespass, Prowling
A Pottstown man, who Upper Pottsgrove Township police allege made late-night and early-morning excursions through and around private properties in the Turnberry Farms housing community since late January, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts each of trespassing, and loitering and prowling, their press release reported . Michael A. Fitzsimmons, 32, a resident of the 1200 block of North Hanover Road in Pottstown, was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Justice Maurice Saylor, failed to post a cash bail, and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville PA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan 22
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Delco gurl
|23
|Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Manny Helmsworth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC