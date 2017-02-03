Township Police Arrest Man For Trespa...

Township Police Arrest Man For Trespass, Prowling

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A Pottstown man, who Upper Pottsgrove Township police allege made late-night and early-morning excursions through and around private properties in the Turnberry Farms housing community since late January, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts each of trespassing, and loitering and prowling, their press release reported . Michael A. Fitzsimmons, 32, a resident of the 1200 block of North Hanover Road in Pottstown, was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Justice Maurice Saylor, failed to post a cash bail, and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville PA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haron and sons auto Jan 22 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC