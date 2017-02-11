Team DUI Operates Sobriety Checks Nex...

Team DUI Operates Sobriety Checks Next Week

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Police officers from departments in Lower, Upper, and West Pottsgrove; Limerick, Royersford, and Upper Providence; and New Hanover and Douglass townships are among those who will participate in drunk driving enforcement exercises coordinated by Pottstown police during the coming week, according to a press release Thursday from the borough. Police said they hoped to deter potential drunk drivers and reduce the number of accidents attributed to driving under the influence.

Pottstown, PA

