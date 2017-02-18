Saturday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post
County Democrats Endorse Election Candidates During their annual convention Thursday, Montgomery County Democrats endorsed their candidates for upcoming elections. Lower Pottsgrove residents were among the convention delegates.
