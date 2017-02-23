Pottsgrove Loses Appeal In Non-Reside...

Pottsgrove Loses Appeal In Non-Residency Case

Thursday Feb 23

A state appeals court this month has ruled the Pottsgrove School District and Board of School Directors were wrong to deny two children the ability to attend elementary school classes during 2015 and later, because the administration failed to justify its claim that the students were not verified district residents. Pottsgrove's decision to exclude the pair due to non-residency was not supported by substantial evidence, a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania three-judge panel concluded in its 28-page opinion dated Feb. 9 .

