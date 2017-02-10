Pa. lawyer on trial accused of raping...

Pa. lawyer on trial accused of raping drunk female client

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: PennLive.com

Vincent Cirillo Jr., 57, an attorney is eastern Pennsylvania, has been promising to tell his side of the story after being charged with allegedly raping an intoxicated, 22-year-old female client at her home back in August 2015. Now on trial, Cirillo is claiming the sex was consensual.( An attorney is eastern Pennsylvania has been promising to tell his side of the story after being charged with allegedly raping an intoxicated, 22-year-old female client at her home back in August 2015.

