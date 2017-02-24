On Porter Road, Those Bunkers Made History

A cavernous concrete bunker formerly owned by AT&T, which sits buried beneath mounds of earth on Porter Road, was publicly reintroduced Thursday as a possible site to house a medical marijuana growing and processing operation in Lower Pottsgrove. Although now choked by weeds and overgrown with brush, the property also holds a storied past as a monument of Cold War-era technology, documented by former company employees and others.

