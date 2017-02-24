On Porter Road, Those Bunkers Made Hi...

On Porter Road, Those Bunkers Made History

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A cavernous concrete bunker formerly owned by AT&T, which sits buried beneath mounds of earth on Porter Road, was publicly reintroduced Thursday as a possible site to house a medical marijuana growing and processing operation in Lower Pottsgrove. Although now choked by weeds and overgrown with brush, the property also holds a storied past as a monument of Cold War-era technology, documented by former company employees and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Mon lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb 18 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC