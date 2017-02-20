Officer Nabs Alleged Robber After Foo...

Officer Nabs Alleged Robber After Foot Chase

Monday Feb 20

A 27-year-old Pottstown man, wanted for alleged armed robbery and related charges, tried but failed Sunday morning to run away from a Lower Pottsgrove Police Department officer who stopped him initially for traffic violations. Turns out, the fleeing suspect wasn't as fast as he might have hoped.

