Officer Nabs Alleged Robber After Foot Chase
A 27-year-old Pottstown man, wanted for alleged armed robbery and related charges, tried but failed Sunday morning to run away from a Lower Pottsgrove Police Department officer who stopped him initially for traffic violations. Turns out, the fleeing suspect wasn't as fast as he might have hoped.
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb 18
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Delco gurl
|23
