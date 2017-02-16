New Pills for People Near Montco Nuclear Power Plant
Montgomery County is making sure residents who could be impacted by a nuclear accident get new tablets that could help protect them. The county announced Monday that it would be replacing potassium iodide tablets that expire this month or in June.
