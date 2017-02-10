Montco Cat Shelter in Desperate Need ...

Montco Cat Shelter in Desperate Need of Volunteers

A local Montgomery County cat rescue called Forgotten Cats is in desperate need of volunteers and is at risk of closing if help is not found, the group said this week. The mission behind Forgotten Cats is to decrease the amount of neglected and displaced cats.

