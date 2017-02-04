Local Illegal Gun Sales Ring Arrests Made Friday
A 30-year-old Lower Pottsgrove man was arrested as the alleged leader of a local organization trafficking illegal firearms, and five other individuals from Pottstown, Stowe, Birdsboro, Reading, and Philadelphia also were arrested as alleged members of the gun sales group, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Friday . A sixth individual, for whom an arrest warrant was issued, is still being sought.
