Local Illegal Gun Sales Ring Arrests ...

Local Illegal Gun Sales Ring Arrests Made Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A 30-year-old Lower Pottsgrove man was arrested as the alleged leader of a local organization trafficking illegal firearms, and five other individuals from Pottstown, Stowe, Birdsboro, Reading, and Philadelphia also were arrested as alleged members of the gun sales group, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Friday . A sixth individual, for whom an arrest warrant was issued, is still being sought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haron and sons auto Jan 22 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,070 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC