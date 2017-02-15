Gun-Toting Robber Takes Redner's Cash...

Gun-Toting Robber Takes Redner's Cash, Cigs

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Police from Lower Pottsgrove and neighboring municipalities, several of which have been hit in recent weeks by thefts from local convenience stores, are working together to catch the perpetrator after an armed robber showed up early Monday morning at Redner's Warehouse Market on North Charlotte Street and threatened to shoot a cashier unless he was given money. Detectives from the township police department are working the Redner's case, and Chief Michael Foltz said Tuesday they have reached out to nearby jurisdictions "to determine if the suspect is involved in any other similar crimes."

