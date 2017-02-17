Gallery Displays Pottsgrove Students' Artworks

Students from Pottsgrove High School are among budding artists from Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties exhibiting their multi-media creations through March 24 during the fourth annual Tri-County High School Art Show in the Fine Arts Gallery of the West Campus of Montgomery County Community College, 16 E. High St. The show officially opened Wednesday with a reception and awards ceremony. Falcon artists, under the leadership of teachers Cindy Scherer, Heather Durkee, and Stacey King , included Domenico Rinaldi, Carly Bean, Summer Grier, Summer Hanley, Destinee Leibensperger, Anna Myers, Aaron Nealy, and Savanna Pulcher , according to Principal Dr. Bill Ziegler.

