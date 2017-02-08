Former Girlfriend Testifies During Crash Trial

A Collegeville woman, the former girlfriend of a man being tried in Montgomery County court as the driver during an accident "that struck and fatally injured a teenage pedestrian in Lower Pottsgrove," testified against the defendant Tuesday , The Mercury newspaper reported. Court writer Carl Hessler Jr. stated Denise Dinnocenti told a Montgomery County jury that Robert Norman Sitler struck 16-year-old Timothy Anthony Paciello Jr. during the November 2012 accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.